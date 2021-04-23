Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 110.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.1% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Intel stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $254.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

