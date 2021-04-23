Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,617 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 85.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 143,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $42,357,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 97,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.97. 2,663,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

