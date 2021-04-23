Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $62.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $254.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

