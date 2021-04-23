Intelligent Trading Foundation Achieves Market Cap of $29,240.65 (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 36.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market capitalization of $29,240.65 and $38,908.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00067256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00092270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.31 or 0.00678021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.94 or 0.08126636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00050519 BTC.

About Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

