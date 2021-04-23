Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.28.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded down C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$18.00. 814,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,468. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$10.22 and a 12-month high of C$18.61. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 21.45.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0800002 EPS for the current year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

