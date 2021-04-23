Inter Pipeline’s (IPL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.25 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.18.

TSE IPL traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.14. 424,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,751. The stock has a market cap of C$7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$10.22 and a one year high of C$18.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.64.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

