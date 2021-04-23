Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $1,501,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,027,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,602,729.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $1,539,800.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,496,200.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,483,200.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $1,480,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,469,200.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,509,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $1,469,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $1,443,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $1,466,400.00.

Shares of IBKR traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,392. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.