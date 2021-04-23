Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR opened at $70.89 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $858,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,148,830 shares of company stock worth $84,697,501. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 135.2% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.