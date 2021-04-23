Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICPT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

ICPT opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The company had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICPT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

