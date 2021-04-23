Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,693.50

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,693.50 ($22.13) and traded as high as GBX 2,040 ($26.65). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,039 ($26.64), with a volume of 396,656 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intermediate Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,742.33 ($22.76).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 37.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,912.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,693.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, with a total value of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

