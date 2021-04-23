International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.44 ($3.09).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

LON IAG traded down GBX 3.76 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 196.74 ($2.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,710,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,145,602. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 206.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.64. The firm has a market cap of £9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.16.

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.