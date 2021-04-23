International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.62. International Paper reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IP shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in International Paper by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $56.80. 219,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,052. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $57.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

