International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce $48.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.89 million. International Seaways posted sales of $125.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $234.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $259.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $316.11 million, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $328.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

INSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSW opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

