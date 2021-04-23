Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

Shares of LMT traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,992. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

