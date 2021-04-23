Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 989 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

CVX traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $102.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,904,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

