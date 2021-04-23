Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 147,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,744,771. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

