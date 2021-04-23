Intersect Capital LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.27. 33,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,607. The company has a market cap of $174.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $234.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

