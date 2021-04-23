Intersect Capital LLC Increases Position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC owned 2.07% of California BanCorp worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 49,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in California BanCorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in California BanCorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in California BanCorp by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in California BanCorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 452,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CALB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.64 million, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.25. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. California BanCorp had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses and professional firms in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

