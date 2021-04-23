Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

CRM stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.69. 104,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $151.30 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.05. The firm has a market cap of $216.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $982,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,017,874.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,239 shares of company stock worth $36,531,619 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

