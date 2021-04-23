Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 12.0% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Intersect Capital LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $59,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,871. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.40 and a twelve month high of $261.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.