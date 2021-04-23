Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 2,666 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,649,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,983,000 after acquiring an additional 439,753 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,941,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 228,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. 80,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,722,095. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

