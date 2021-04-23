Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 2,680 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,706,000 after buying an additional 69,394 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,135. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $152.40 and a twelve month high of $236.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.