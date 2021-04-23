Intersect Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

Target stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,559. The firm has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

