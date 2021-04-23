Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.1% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Intel stock traded down $3.87 on Friday, reaching $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

