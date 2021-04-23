Intersect Capital LLC Sells 903 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.02. 187,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,044,260. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $848.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

