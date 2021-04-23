InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 12,884 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $62.60. 22,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

