InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys New Stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc owned about 0.19% of Manchester United at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,103,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Manchester United by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Manchester United by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 167,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,713 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MANU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. 455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,289. The stock has a market cap of $634.71 million, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.90. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

