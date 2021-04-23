InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.51. 31,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

