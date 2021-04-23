InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 856,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,893,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 61.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,273 shares of company stock worth $5,832,725 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,368. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.42 and a 12-month high of $136.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.76 and a 200-day moving average of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

