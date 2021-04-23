InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.24 Million Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in The New York Times by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The New York Times by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

Shares of NYT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

