InTrack Investment Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 32,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.55. 20,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,548. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

