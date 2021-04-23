InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 2,112 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.33. 65,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

