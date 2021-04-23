InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 4,600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.8% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 97,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.03. 1,495,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $240.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

