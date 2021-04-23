InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 4,710 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 507,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,399,652. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $334.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

