InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 51 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $15.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,283.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,955. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,318.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,138.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,882.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

