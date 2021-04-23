Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lifted by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $406.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.72. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.58 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

