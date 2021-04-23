Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $406.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.58 and a twelve month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

