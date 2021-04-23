Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Reduced by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $16.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $876.21. 13,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,707. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.91, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $747.45 and a 200 day moving average of $756.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

