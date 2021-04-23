Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $827.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $859.66 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $492.00 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 97.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $747.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.