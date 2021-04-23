Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,108 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up 7.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 1.42% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $39,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,890,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,028,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 352,333 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 236,249 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 241,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 150,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of PCY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,281. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.