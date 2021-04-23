Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.16. The company had a trading volume of 641,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,813,195. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $209.50 and a 12 month high of $342.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

