Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,104 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up 3.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

RHS traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $161.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,490. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average of $150.77.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.