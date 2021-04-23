Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) is Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 1.6% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 102,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 675.6% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,398 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

GSY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,025. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

