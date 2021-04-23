Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $2.75) on shares of Invesque in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Invesque stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,992. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Invesque has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

