Investec Upgrades Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) to Hold

Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) was upgraded by Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SOCLF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Pharos Energy has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.35.
Pharos Energy Company Profile
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.