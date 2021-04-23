Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 23rd (ALV, DAI, DG, DWNI, GYC, HSBA, IFXA, LEG, LLOY, RI)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 23rd:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €250.00 ($294.12) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €89.00 ($104.71) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG)

was given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €16.50 ($19.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €190.00 ($223.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) was given a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

