Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 23rd (ALV, DAI, DG, DWNI, GYC, HSBA, IFXA, LEG, LLOY, RI)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 23rd:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €250.00 ($294.12) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €89.00 ($104.71) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €16.50 ($19.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €190.00 ($223.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) was given a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

