Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 23rd (ARR, BBBY, BRLGF, BX, CCI, CCL, CFB, DHR, EFX, GGG)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 23rd:

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its price target raised by Jonestrading from $11.00 to $13.00. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its target price raised by Clarus Securities from $4.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $193.00 to $207.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $315.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $220.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $615.00 to $725.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $28.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $640.00 to $625.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$48.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $95.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

