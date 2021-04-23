Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 23rd (ARR, BBBY, BRLGF, BX, CCI, CCL, CFB, DHR, EFX, GGG)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 23rd:

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its price target raised by Jonestrading from $11.00 to $13.00. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF)

had its target price raised by Clarus Securities from $4.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $193.00 to $207.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $315.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $220.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $615.00 to $725.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $28.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $640.00 to $625.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$48.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $95.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

