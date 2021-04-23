Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA: HEN3) recently:

4/19/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FRA:HEN3 opened at €97.42 ($114.61) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €93.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.89.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

