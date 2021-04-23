Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $295.00 to $265.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $295.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/9/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $218.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike's fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflect gains from increased use of cybersecurity solutions. Significant expansion in margins was encouraging. Solid customer roster, including players like Zoom and Salesforce, are a positive. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the marg”

3/17/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $233.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, the acquisition of Preempt Security is anticipated to enhance CrowdStrike’s Zero Trust security capabilities. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margin.”

3/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $295.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $216.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.45 and a 200-day moving average of $187.20. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of -451.51 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $822,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $3,170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,510 shares of company stock valued at $69,494,639. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

