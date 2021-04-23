Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sun Country Airlines (SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/19/2021 – Sun Country Airlines is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Sun Country Airlines is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Sun Country Airlines is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Sun Country Airlines is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.
SNCY opened at $41.99 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $44.13.
In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
